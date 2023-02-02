Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2's next Mythic skin turns Kiriko into a Japanese deity

It'll arrive with Season 3 on February 7.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

We've been covering the run up to Overwatch 2's third season for some time now, and have looked at what Blizzard intends to do to improve the matchmaking and competitive side of the game, as well as the economy and ways for players to earn new cosmetics.

But, with the new season arriving on February 7, Blizzard has now shared a look at what the next Mythic skin will be - with this available as a final reward on the Season 3 Battle Pass.

Following up to Season 2 turning Junker Queen into Zeus, Season 3 will turn Kiriko into the Japanese sun goddess, Amaterasu. Judging by the short trailer that was shared on Twitter, this will allow players to change the colour scheme of the skin's armour, and will allow players to play around with the tattoos/make-up that the skin features.

Will you be looking to unlock Amaterasu Kiriko when it arrives on February 7?

Overwatch 2

Related texts

0
Overwatch 2Score

Overwatch 2
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

Blizzard's shooter sequel is here, but how does it stack up as a follow-up to one of the last decade's best games?



Loading next content