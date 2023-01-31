Blizzard outlines plans to improve Overwatch 2 ranked

HQ

Blizzard has promised to improve the matchmaking and ranked modes for Overwatch 2 starting from the upcoming Season 3. To this end, the Californian developer has announced what some of those changes will look like, all as part of the latest Developer Blog.

We're told that the development team is "aware of some community pain points with competitive and matchmaking", and that it will be tackling this by reducing the amount of games you need for a rank change from Season 3. This will be down from seven wins to five wins, and will also be down from 20 losses to 15 losses, whichever you end up reaching first.

To add to this, there will be a collection of role changes that benefit each of the respective roles, likely to encourage more people to dive in and try the miserable Support role for a little while.

This seems to be all of the changes that Blizzard has planned for Season 3, as the blog post states that Season 4 will feature further tweaks, including "additional information about your current wins and losses on the competitive update screens" and "longer-term features and updates for both the matchmaker and competitive game mode". Although, we won't hear about either of these areas until we're closer to Season 4 it seems.