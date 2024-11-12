Overwatch 2 returns to Overwatch's classic formula today

HQ

We knew that Overwatch 2 was considering returning to the classic 6v6 formula of the original game for some time. While it would cause continuous questioning over whether the sequel was in any way worth it, people were glad that they could soon play the old way.

Now, you can relive the thrill that started it all. Starting from today, Overwatch: Classic will be playable from Overwatch 2. It'll give you access to the 21 original heroes, including their OG abilities, looks, and maps to play them in. Of course, it's all bundled in that 6v6 combat.

You can also stack up multiple heroes, just like in the old days, so if you want to have an objective defence with 6 Torbjorns going wild, that's all fair game. This is only for the first few days of the event, though, which is set for a limited time. If it proves popular, perhaps it'll become a secondary mode just like Fortnite No Build.