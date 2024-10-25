Blizzard details plans for Overwatch 2 6v6 tests

HQ

Many fans seem to be under the impression that the best way to 'fix' Overwatch 2 is to see the game leave behind 5v5 action and return to the 6v6 that we used to see in the original Overwatch a long time ago. Blizzard has been sceptical about such a change but it's also willing to listen to its community, and game director Aaron Keller has on multiple occasions promised 6v6 tests to see how this setup fits into modern Overwatch.

In a new blog post, Keller reveals that in the upcoming Season 14 we can look ahead to two different 6v6 tests. The first will be a more open format that allows teams of six to simply play what they want albeit with at most three of one role (i.e. three damage characters). The second will be more rigid and lock players into a 2-2-2 format (i.e. two characters from each respective role). Speaking about how these tests will be judged, Keller notes:

"Besides experimenting with a format that could be seen as a middle ground to Role Queue and Open Queue, this will also give us a look at how Overwatch 2 heroes, abilities, and updates work in a 6v6 environment before we expand to other types of tests."

With such a mega change planned, the 6v6 modes will feature a bunch of balance changes exclusive to them, and will be playable in solely an unranked format. Perhaps this will change in the future if the community flocks to 6v6 and showcases that this is the direction that Overwatch 2 should take.