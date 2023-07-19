Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 and other Blizzard games are coming to Steam

The fun starts in August.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The fact that Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard King has been delayed doesn't mean we'll have to wait especially long to see many of the latter's games become available for more players.

Blizzard has announced that Overwatch 2 will make its way to Steam when the game's Invasion season starts on the 10th of August, and that even more of its games will come to Valve's platform in the future. Those playing the game on Steam will still have to use a Battle.net account, but that's the only caveat.

Which other Blizzard games do you want to see on Steam?

Overwatch 2

Related texts

0
Overwatch 2Score

Overwatch 2
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

Blizzard's shooter sequel is here, but how does it stack up as a follow-up to one of the last decade's best games?



Loading next content