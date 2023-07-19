Overwatch 2 and other Blizzard games are coming to Steam

HQ

The fact that Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard King has been delayed doesn't mean we'll have to wait especially long to see many of the latter's games become available for more players.

Blizzard has announced that Overwatch 2 will make its way to Steam when the game's Invasion season starts on the 10th of August, and that even more of its games will come to Valve's platform in the future. Those playing the game on Steam will still have to use a Battle.net account, but that's the only caveat.

Which other Blizzard games do you want to see on Steam?