Microsoft is now set to buy Activision Blizzard King in October at the latest

When Microsoft announced its intent to buy Activision Blizzard King back in January 2022, we were told the deadline for the deal was the 18th of July this year. It became clear that the chances of this happening before then was basically zero earlier this year when both the American Federal Trade Commission and the United Kingdom's Competition and Markets Authority decided to fight this the merger, which leads us to today.

Xbox head Phil Spencer confirms Microsoft and Activision Blizzard King have agreed to extend the merger agreement deadline to the 18th of October. This gives them more time to negotiate with the FTC and CMA in hope of resolving their issues, as well as finalise the last details in the contracts themselves. That means you haven't seen the last headline about this giant merger, so it'll be interesting to see what kind of compromises all of the parties have to settle with in the coming months.