Over the Hill surpasses 1 million wishlists, closed playtest inbound to celebrate the milestone

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The Triple-i Initiative Showcase has not disappointed, especially if you're a fan of all things indie and AA gaming. To this point, during the event, developers Funselektor and Strekla Games made an appearance to share an update on the upcoming off-road exploration title, Over the Hill.

For one, we're told that interest is so high in the game that it has already surpassed one million wishlists on Steam, despite not having a firm release date as of yet. To mark this milestone, the game will be playable in a more concise state later this month, with a closed playtest happening between April 24-26, with interested players able to register to be part of the test as of now.

Beyond this, we've been introduced to a new region featured in the game. Algeria will be a playable zone, with this area offering scenery that has been inspired by the real-world country, with options to explore plateaus, ancient ruins, and sandy valleys, all to find new routes, points of interest, and even fallen meteorites.

What we don't yet know is when Over the Hill will launch. All we're told is that the 2026 window is still on-track and that when the arrival does occur, the game will come to PC, with PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2 versions to follow.

Check out some new screenshots of Algeria below.