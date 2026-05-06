Over 13,000 flights have been cancelled in May due to increasing jet fuel prices

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With the strain being put on fuel around the world amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and the Strait of Hormuz, we are finally starting to see how this impacts the aviation industry.

As per BBC News, it's reported that throughout May, as many as 13,000 flights have been cancelled around the world, and that approximately two million seats on planes are being eliminated because of the increasing cost of jet fuel, which is making operating commercial flights a challenge.

The information states that the locations that have seen the most amount of flight cancellations are Munich and Istanbul, while some areas, including the UK, are "operating as normal and not currently facing supply issues". This has led to some governments taking precautions in case regions are affected all the same, including the UK, which will prevent airlines from losing their take-off and landing slots should cancellations occur.

What is also apparent is that the price of jet fuel has doubled since the conflict in the Middle East commenced, with the original cost being around $700 per tonne and the current fee being over $1,500.