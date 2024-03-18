Outcast: A New Beginning gets a fast paced launch trailer

HQ

Late last week, we finally got to tell you what we think about Appeal Studios' and THQ Nordic's Outcast: A New Beginning, which premiered on March 15, and wrote in our review: "Outcast: A New Beginning is a rara avis, a special game made with love by a small studio that reveres the original work and is a worthy successor that sometimes surprises by the scale of its aspirations. It is a pleasure to have returned to Adelpha."

If you're still on the fence regarding this game, despite our raving review, then you should check out the launch trailer below. In roughly two minutes playtime, it manages to tell and show you a whole lot about this brand new adventure, which is currently out for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X.