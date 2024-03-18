English
Outcast: A New Beginning

Outcast: A New Beginning gets a fast paced launch trailer

The game was released just before the weekend.

Late last week, we finally got to tell you what we think about Appeal Studios' and THQ Nordic's Outcast: A New Beginning, which premiered on March 15, and wrote in our review: "Outcast: A New Beginning is a rara avis, a special game made with love by a small studio that reveres the original work and is a worthy successor that sometimes surprises by the scale of its aspirations. It is a pleasure to have returned to Adelpha."

If you're still on the fence regarding this game, despite our raving review, then you should check out the launch trailer below. In roughly two minutes playtime, it manages to tell and show you a whole lot about this brand new adventure, which is currently out for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X.

Outcast: A New Beginning

Outcast: A New BeginningScore

Outcast: A New Beginning
REVIEW. Written by Gabriel Meizoso

The adventure returns in this remarkable sequel that is more than just a revival of the great cult game from the late '90s. This return to Adelpha is a love letter that complements the original and expands on it on every level.



