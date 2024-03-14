HQ

Outcast, the pioneer of three-dimensional open-world games as we know them today, returns in the present day in the form of a sequel: a journey back to Planet Adelpha that, despite the critical acclaim of the original, never seemed likely that it would materialise.

I have never hidden my unquestionable love for the 1999 title, a game that captivated me back in the day and, with its cinematic approach, opened the doors for me to the world of video games for good, putting it on a par with another of my great passions: the seventh art.

After penning my impressions about the demo, during the last few days I had the opportunity to play, in advance, the full version of Outcast: A New Beginning for PS5, completely finishing the story, completing all the side quests and part of the less remarkable tasks of the open world in about 30 hours. You can probably imagine the mix of excitement and trepidation I felt when I first launched the game to travel to Adelpha and discover how a story that began a quarter of a century ago continues.

At the end of Outcast, Cutter Slade said goodbye to Adelpha to return to Earth, although we never witnessed his arrival on the planet or knew what had happened there during his absence. At the start of Outcast: A New Beginning, Cutter Slade is resurrected by the powerful Yods, deities of Adelpha, to save its inhabitants, the Talan, from a highly technological invading force: the WFA. An amnesiac Slade discovers that once again the fate of Adelpha is linked to that of Earth and, as the story progresses, he begins to remember... providing players with vital information previously unknown about his past. It is a narrative strategy that, while being fully respectful of the original game, allows us to rewrite and expand on what we thought we knew while gently introducing new players (unfamiliar, perhaps, with the original Outcast) to the immense lore of the saga.

Thus, we find direct references to several important characters from the original, such as Zokrim (leader of the Dolotai Guardians), his son Jan or Kroax (general of Fae Rhan's troops) while others, which I will not mention to avoid spoilers, directly return in body and soul for this sequel. Thus, the connections to the previous title (and, of course, its remake Outcast: Second Contact) are well present throughout the game, as is to be expected in a true sequel, but are not alienating for new players. The humour is also thankfully consistent with the previous game, very '80s and '90s, with multiple references to films (Back to the Future, Braveheart, Jaws...) that managed to bring a smile to my face at every turn.

Considering the current trends in the video game press, many will probably label Outcast: A New Beginning as an AA title, being created by a relatively small studio, Appeal. Despite this, this is a large-scale title with an undeniable artistic flair, which catches your eye and your ear like few others.

Lennie Moore's original soundtrack showcases an enormous amount of new compositions while bringing back others from the original game, commanding the same level of attention as in 1999 and establishing him, in my opinion, as one of the industry's leading figures. There is a theme for every moment and circumstance, perfectly accompanying and elevating the game's narrative and visuals.

Also noteworthy is the work of the art design team: Adelpha, the true protagonist of the game with Cutter Slade's permission, remains a breathtaking place, an ecosphere with ecosystems, environments, fauna and flora organically associated with distinct territories. This translates into a visual palette that swings from a striking chromatic vibrancy, inspired in part by '80s and '90s cinema and comics, to the muted colours of a cloudy rainy day. The southern hemisphere of Adelpha is beautiful and full of corners that seem to be taken from a postcard. During the game, I surprised myself by taking screenshots every few minutes, amassing some 400 by the end of my journey.

The effort put into the world-building is outstanding and quite remarkable for a small studio. Like the original game, Outcast: A New Beginning features non-linear quests, but takes them a step further, with a useful quest log that shows us, graphically and schematically, how they are related to each other, what objectives we need to complete, where and at what point in the process we are, all so we never feel lost. The main and side quests are closely intertwined in this title, so that most of the side quests are essential to advance in the story. The greatest achievement of this design is that the narrative is woven together in an organic way that feels very natural.

The main hubs around which these missions are set are the villages (Emea, Bidaa, Sappa, Palana, Prokriana, Desan and Kizaar), which makes perfect sense as we must help their inhabitants, who are under the oppressive yoke of the invading force. These villages are connected by daokas (Stargate-like portals) but, unlike the original game, here we can travel the vast distance between them on foot or by gliding, discovering many interesting elements along the way.

The level of attention paid to lore is overwhelming and certainly one of the aspects that stood out to me in comparison to similar famous AAA games with higher budgets (I'm also a self-confessed fan of many of them) that, nevertheless, don't excel in this area to the level of Outcast: A New Beginning. One example of this is the Talan language, Agazork, which shows a depth and attention to detail befitting a Hollywood blockbuster.

The southern hemisphere of Adelpha is a huge world that feels alive, full of interesting nooks and crannies, with no empty spaces, and a terrain that translates into verticality and encourages exploration. In my playthrough, I continually wanted to ascertain what was behind that hill and on the other side of that body of water, getting that rewarding sense of discovery that I love in my favourite open-world games.

It is precisely the size of the world that leads me to discuss another remarkable gameplay mechanic that I already mentioned in my impressions of the demo: the way we traverse the environments using the protagonist's jetpack, transforming a process that could be tedious into an entertaining feature once we master its operation and, especially, once we have unlocked its full potential by means of the 14 available upgrades.

Combat is dynamic, and includes the unlocking of 18 skills. In addition to an energy shield that can also be used for attack, there are two weapons that can be customised to our liking with 32 different modules scattered through the game world. In the handgun we can combine 4 modules and in the rifle, 6; in this way, the feel provided by the weapons is totally different depending on the design choices we make. This is definitely a huge improvement over the weapon system of the original Outcast.

On top of this, we will be able to unlock 8 very powerful special abilities as we progress in the main story. One of these takes the game to a new scale and, while it can be extrapolated from the footage shown by THQ Nordic so far, I won't talk about it here to avoid spoilers.

Outcast: A New Beginning uses the industry-proven and highly competitive Unreal Engine 4 graphics engine. At our disposal we find two graphic modes: quality (according to information provided by the studio, locked at 30 fps) and performance (with frame rate unlocked), as usual in current titles. It's important to differentiate the artistic aspect, which I've already talked about, from the graphical aspect: I'm referring here to something purely technological and, as I already indicated in my impressions of the demo, the graphics of Outcast: A New Beginning don't impact at the same level as those of the original, which were revolutionary at the time.

Throughout my adventure in Adelpha I encountered several bugs, many of them relatively minor (isolated clipping problems with some enemies and scenery as well as floating interactive elements that should be at ground level); I also suffered some very punctual performance issues where the frame rate dropped to levels that prevented proper gameplay. This used to happen after very long gaming sessions and restarting the console usually solved or minimised the problem. Four days ago I received an update patch that improved the performance considerably and it is expected that in the next few days the game will be updated again. At no point did I ever experience any bugs that prevented me from finishing a mission or got me kicked out of the game.

With an interesting story, well told and respectful of the original, albeit with a rushed final stretch and some loose ends that make us think of a possible expansion or sequel, Outcast: A New Beginning is a rara avis, a special game made with love by a small studio that reveres the original work and is a worthy successor that sometimes surprises by the scale of its aspirations. It is a pleasure to have returned to Adelpha.