Out of Words has been delayed to early 2027

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While you may be hoping to see more from Wiredfly and Kong Orange's Out of Words at one of the many different showcases happening over the next couple of weeks, it should be noted that any appearance won't align with a launch date being shared targeting later in 2026.

We say this as in a social media post, the Danish creators have stated that Out of Words is being delayed and will now arrive later than expected and sometime in early 2027.

"We are crafting Out of Words by hand, taking care to portray every unique detail with passion and dedication.

"The game needs a little more to mold into shape and will be coming in early 2027."

The developer goes on to promise that it "will have more to share soon," so perhaps some kind of appearance in the weeks ahead is on the cards.

Are you looking forward to Out of Words?