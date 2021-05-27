Out of Space: Couch Edition has just landed on PS5 and Xbox Series

You're watching Advertisements

Strategy co-op game Out of Space has now just landed on PS5 and Xbox Series. Not many details have been provided on the specific upgrades, but we imagine that it will include all the usual bells and whistles such as faster loader times and smoother looking visuals. The new versions are a free upgrade for those who own the game on PS4 and Xbox One.

Out of Space initially launched on PC and Mac last February and it later came to Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One in November. The game blends together couch co-op and strategy elements and it sees you work together with your crew mates to fend off an attacking race of aliens.