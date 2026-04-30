Original Thor director wants to see the character get his own Logan-style movie

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People liked the first Thor movie, sure, but by the time Thor: The Dark World rolled around, and it seemed the drama and edge had stepped up too much of a notch, fans were glad to see us go a different direction with Thor: Ragnarok. Then, opinion shifted again as funny Thor stuck around a bit too long in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Now, the director of the original Thor Kenneth Branagh, wants to see an entirely different take on the character. Something akin to how Hugh Jackman sent off Wolverine with Logan. "I would love to see Chris Hemsworth and the others have their own individual final story that takes Thor into a glorious twilight," Branagh said, speaking with Business Insider.

Branagh has quite a special connection with Thor. After making three films that weren't successes, he went to Marvel and pitched his own Thor movie. In the early days of the MCU, Feige and co. weren't fully sure of the success they'd have with these characters, and so Branagh was given a shot. Sadly, he needed a break after a couple of intense shoots, and didn't come back to the MCU.

"I definitely was ready for another, for sure, but not right then. Marvel shoots are intense. Marvel postproduction is more intense — wildly exciting but super intense. I definitely needed to smell the roses. Kevin Feige was very understanding, and so was the cast. I needed a break. Part of me would love to finish my relationship with that character. I'd always wanted to do more and indeed had a couple of ideas, more in the territory of James Mangold's brilliant Logan," Branagh explained.