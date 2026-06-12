Original Star Fox 64 art designer gets "teary-eyed" over the remake's graphical improvements

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Star Fox is set to be released soon, exclusively for the Switch 2. It's a remake of Star Fox 64 (Lylat Wars in Europe) with significantly upgraded graphics that really bring out the best in the art design by Takaya Imamura, the original art designer.

He has now commented on this updated version via X, saying that he is deeply moved by it, while also sharing an anecdote that illustrates the prejudices the Nintendo 64 had to put up with back in the second half of the 90s (translated by Copilot):

"During the Nintendo 64 era, we had a hard time getting people to understand the difference between pre-rendered sequences and real-time graphics. Many people believed that the PlayStation's beautiful cutscenes were due to the console's own performance. That's why, in Star Fox 64, we strove to create demo scenes and effects that could rival those pre-rendered cutscenes, while also exploring the unique charm of real-time graphics.

"In that regard, I really get teary-eyed when I see how much the graphics have improved this time around."

June 25 is the release date for Star Fox, and we'll of course be reviewing it.