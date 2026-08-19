Order of the Sinking Star releases in early October

HQ

Order of the Sinking Star, the next game from Braid and The Witness creator Jonathan Blow, has its release date. First revealed at The Game Awards in 2025, until now we'd only been told that the grand fantasy puzzler would arrive in 2026. Now, we have a firm release date, and it's the 8th of October.

The release date announcement arrived with a brand-new trailer, showcasing more of the puzzles and world we'll explore in Order of the Sinking Star. With 1,400 odd puzzles for us to complete, it's impossible to show everything, but we get enough of a taste to tell us how deep this experience is. According to Blow himself, the game took around ten years to make, and wouldn't have been possible without his team at Thekla.

"By creating a kind of game design supercollider, we were able to bring together ideas from some of the most brilliant puzzle designers in the industry. I'm grateful to everyone who contributed to help us push the limits of what's possible in a puzzle adventure. We can't wait for players to step into this world and discover just how deep and complex it really is," he said.

Blow went live on Twitch to give people a further look at Order of the Sinking Star, but if you want some written thoughts to go through at your own pace, you can check out our hands-on preview here.

HQ

Order of the Sinking Star launches on the 8th of October for PS5, PC, and Nintendo Switch 2.