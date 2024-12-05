Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap set for January debut

HQ

During the ongoing PC Gaming Show, developer Robot Entertainment has just revealed that the upcoming next major instalment in the Orcs Must Die! series is slated to make its arrival in the first month of the New Year.

Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap will be launching on PC and Xbox Series X/S on January 23, 2025, and to mark this, a new trailer has been published showing off the gameplay, the various characters, the progression systems, the traps, and of course, the broad collection of Orc enemies players will have to defend against.

Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap will be debuting with six playable War Mages that each bring something slightly different to the overall experience. We're told that the action will also see increasingly demanding waves of enemies being thrown at the player and that this will ultimately conclude with a boss fight against an Orc General.

You can see some of this in action in the new trailer below, as well as catching some fresh screenshots. Also, don't forget to read our thoughts on Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap from the summer and see our interview with the developer too.