Orbán ousted after 16 years as Hungary turns to pro-EU opposition, a victory for Europe against Russia

HQ

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has been voted out of power after 16 years, as voters backed a pro-European Union shift led by Péter Magyar and his Tisza party.

Preliminary results showed the opposition on course for a parliamentary supermajority, marking a dramatic end to Orbán's long rule and opening the door to reversing many of his most controversial reforms.

Orbán, leader of Fidesz, conceded defeat on Sunday night after a campaign shaped by economic stagnation and growing dissatisfaction among voters. While he retained support from conservative allies abroad, including Donald Trump, domestic issues such as inflation, healthcare and wages dominated the election.

Having governed since 2010, Orbán reshaped Hungary's political system around what he called an "illiberal democracy", a model that drew sharp criticism from the European Union over democratic standards, media freedoms and judicial independence.

Magyar's victory signals a potential reset in Hungary's relationship with Brussels and a shift in political direction, particularly on issues such as EU cooperation and support for Ukraine.