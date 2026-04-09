JD Vance denies US interference in Hungary election

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US Vice President JD Vance has rejected accusations that Washington is interfering in Hungary's upcoming election, despite making a visit to Budapest just days before the vote.

Speaking during his trip, Vance acknowledged the unusual timing but insisted his presence was meant to show support for Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and his government, which he described as an important partner for peace. He dismissed claims of foreign influence as "darkly ironic," even as critics pointed to the unprecedented nature of a US vice president visiting so close to an election.

The visit comes at a critical moment, with the opposition Tisza party, led by Péter Magyar, leading in several polls and potentially heading toward a decisive victory. Magyar has warned against any external interference, stressing that Hungary's future should be determined domestically.

European officials have also pushed back on Vance's claims, with European Union representatives suggesting the visit itself raises concerns about outside influence. Meanwhile, the election campaign has become increasingly polarised, with Orbán framing it as a choice between war and peace, while the opposition focuses on domestic issues such as corruption and economic challenges.

With just days remaining before voters head to the polls, the outcome remains uncertain, but Vance's intervention has added a new layer of tension to an already highly charged political contest. Curiously, Vance said yesterday just the opposite. Check out: JD Vance accuses EU of election interference during Hungary visit.