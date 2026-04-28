OpenAI might start producing a smartphone with in-house chips

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In case you don't remember, last year OpenAI announced a deal with Broadcom to develop custom AI chips to power its next-generation computer clusters. But, as Android Authority can tell us, OpenAI might be working to create smartphone processors as part of its plan for an AI phone.

TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said on X, that OpenAI is working with MediaTek and Qualcomm to create smartphone processors as part of its plan for an AI phone. Mass production should start in 2028, and we should expect finalized specs and suppliers in late 2026 or Q1 2027.

Android Authority speculates, that OpenAI phones would be broadly in line with Google Pixel phones, which emphasize AI capabilities over raw horsepower. And perhaps the OpenAI chipset has extensive always-on functionality.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the Chinese supplier Luxshare and Foxconn rival will be the exclusive "system co-design and manufacturing partner".

It seems that 2027 and 2028 will be interesting times to those following smartphone market.