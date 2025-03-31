Onimusha: Way of the Sword will be roughly 20 hours long

HQ

One of the big surprises during The Game Awards in December was that Capcom announced Onimusha: Way of the Sword. Aside from re-releases and very unconventional spinoffs like Onimusha Soul and Onimusha VR: Shadow Team, it's actually been 19 years since the last release from the series.

We don't know when Way of the Sword will be released other than in 2026, but thanks to a Famitsu interview with producer Akihito Kadowaki and director Satoru Nihei, we now have a bit more information, including how long the adventure is, as the former explains (translated by Bing):

"We want to make the volume of the game satisfying as a single action game. It is not a game where you have to defeat the same boss many times like in Monster Hunter, so it will probably take about 20 hours to complete the game. We have not yet decided exactly how long it will take to complete the game."

He also clarifies that the game is not open-world, but has a clear stage structure:

"Basically, the story progresses as you clear the stages. It is not an open world."

Nihei also had a few things to share during the interview, explaining that it's been so long since the last game (two full decades when it premieres in 2026), that there are no direct links to the older titles, making it easier for new fans to get in:

"Since this is the first new Onimusha in about 20 years, the world setting, including the phantom demons and the demon clans, has been reinterpreted and reorganized from scratch. Therefore, there is basically no connection to past works. This is partly because we want those who are new to "Onimusha" to feel at ease playing this title."

We don't know when we'll see more from Onimusha: Way of the Sword, but in the meantime you'll find the latest trailer below to refresh your memory a bit.