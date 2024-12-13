The rumours were true: Onimusha lives again!

Tonight's Game Awards gala showed us that you should never give up hope on bringing back a franchise from the past, no matter how long it's been since the last one was released. Capcom has let 18 years pass since 2006's Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams, which was one of the last PlayStation 2 titles. And since then, the series has been silent... until today.

Geoff Keighley was visibly excited when he unveiled the trailer for Onimusha: Way of the Sword. The next title in the series has not confirmed platforms, but will arrive in 2026. The trailer featured gameplay, thankfully, and we've already seen some special katana fighting arts, as well as some demonic enemies to defeat. Enjoy the confirmation of Onimusha's return below.