Oklahoma City Thunder extends perfect play-off run while Lakers players protest about referees

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The NBA Conference semi-finals continued with Oklahoma City Thunder firmly advancing to the finals, extending a perfect 6-0 record in play-offs after defeating Los Angeles Lakers 125-107 in Game 2, a match that angered Lakers players, who gathered around the referees to (calmly) protest about decisions that harmed their chances.

Lakers perhaps lost an opportunity as Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was hampered by foul and only played 28 minutes. Lakers want to reach the Conference finals, they need to make use of the two upcoming games played at home, starting on Saturday night.

In the other semi-final series in the West, Minnesota Timberwolves lost to San Antonio Spurs, tying the series before going to Minneapolis, after being stunned in the first match. They will try to balance the scale by winning at least one of their next two matches away to end the series at home.

In the East, Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks dominated the Cleveland Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers, going 2-0 before losing the home court advantage for the next couple of matches.