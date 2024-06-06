Octopath Traveler games surprise arrival on Xbox and Game Pass

HQ

Today we woke up in Europe to the welcome news that Square Enix has released Octopath Traveler and Octopath Traveler II on Xbox consoles and Game Pass, with the first instalment also available on PlayStation. This makes the entire series playable on all platforms, further underlining the publisher's plans to bring its titles to as many players as possible.

The Octopath Traveler series has collectively sold over four million copies between its two instalments since 2018, and its first instalment was the one that started the trend of 2D-HD games, which they adopted in the Eiyuden Chronicle series, Triangle Strategy and the upcoming Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake. Both titles are single-player experiences in which we follow two groups of eight characters, each with their own separate motivations and stories, who must work together to save their world. They are standalone installments, so you don't need to play the first to enjoy the second.

Team Asano has celebrated the release by also releasing a patch for Octopath Traveler II on all platforms that includes a new mode called "Extra Battle" that allows you to engage in turn-based combat against new high-level enemies, including the protagonists of the first Octopath Traveler.

Would you try one of these choral JRPGs on their new platforms?