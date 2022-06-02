Obsidian seems to be teasing the announcement of Pentiment next week

Late last year, it was revealed by Windows Central that Obsidian not only has Grounded, Avowed and The Outer Worlds 2 in production - but also a murder mystery set in the 17th century called Pentiment.

This title is led by Josh Sawyer, who previously has spoiled us with games like Fallout: New Vegas and Pillars of Eternity, and the very same Sawyer now seems to imply on Twitter that we should look forward to the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase on June 12.

It could of course just be general hype for the event, but Sawyer is a veteran and knows exactly how his tweet would be interpreted. We doubt he wanted to make his followers disappointed, and chances are fairly good that we will get to see the announcement of Pentiment next week.

<social>twitter.com/jesawyer/status/1532163349529567233</social>