Oblivion Remastered hits nine million players in just three months

Bethesda has announced that The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered has reached a staggering nine million players since its release on April 22. It's an impressive feat, especially considering the game launched rather suddenly—and almost immediately climbed to the top of the sales charts in the U.S.

The remaster has drawn in both veteran fans and fresh adventurers to the lands of Tamriel. Despite numerous reports of bugs, Oblivion Remastered has consistently been praised as a heartfelt love letter to one of the most beloved RPGs of the 2000s. Given that Oblivion holds a special place in many players' hearts, it's no surprise that this new version has been selling like hotcakes.

The game's success has also reignited hopes for more remasters of classic Bethesda titles—with Fallout 3 currently being the most likely (and eagerly anticipated?) candidate.

Are you one of the nine million who've returned to Tamriel?