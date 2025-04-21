Obi-Wan Kenobi's Vivien Lyra Blair is pushing for a "strong female Star Wars universe"

Carrie Fisher will always be known as Princess Leia in the Star Wars world, but when it comes to a younger version of that character, it has been Vivien Lyra Blair who has taken point. The young star recently handled the role in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series alongside Ewan McGregor, and now she has grand ideas for what the future could hold for Star Wars.

Speaking with Collider, Blair noted that Star Wars should focus less on male characters and more on female individuals, and that perhaps a good idea to start would be to explore the life of a teenage Leia, and how she stamped her name on the Junior Senate, comparing this idea to a popular Netflix series.

"I almost feel like it could be really fun to do some sort of a teenage Leia. I've said it in a few interviews, and I've had some people be like, 'No, don't need it.' Yes, we do. We need less male-centric Star Wars. We need more women because we need a strong female Star Wars Universe. I love that."

"So, I think it could be actually really fun. I really enjoyed how they did Skeleton Crew of almost like a Goonies/Stranger Things-esque show that was definitely for teens, but it was centered around Star Wars, and I think it could be really cool to do something like that, emulating some sort of teen show but with characters that we know, like Leia.

"Something almost like The Summer I Turned Pretty, XO, Kitty-esque show where it's almost a high school romance kind of show but with Leia on the Junior Senate. I think it would be difficult to execute with proper writing, but it could be really fun to do something like that and really bring in more of that type of audience."

Do you think there's room for this kind of story in Star Wars or do you think it should trend in a different direction?