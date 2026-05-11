Nuns in the land of Don Quixote try to save the giant rabbit from extinction

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The first report (embedded below, by public TV Castilla-La Mancha Media) was posted a few weeks ago, but it is now when the news is spreading globally as it was picked up by Dexerto and other English-speaking media. A convent in Castile-La Mancha is helping save the Spanish giant rabbit from extinction, a very rare breed of hulking size and weight found in the region.

It is the work of three nuns at the Convent of San Antonio de Padua, in Toledo, who are caring for more than 30 giant rabbits as part of a breeding and conservation effort. The Spanish giant rabbit, originally bred from Flemish giant rabbit and the highly numerous local brown rabbits, was once valued as a major food source for obvious reasons, especially during the Spanish Civil War, but the population has since declined dramatically.

According to the report, the nuns see the project not only as cultural preservation, but also as a Franciscan duty. Sr. Consuelo Peset Laudeña explains that protecting these giant creatures means preserving a forgotten piece of the Spanish history while also caring for creation.