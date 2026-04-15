Too disrespectful? Nuno Borges shocks Etcheverry with an unconventional ace in a match point: Crowd divided with boos and applauses

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Portuguese tennis player Nuno Borges has left everyone in Barcelona stunned by his match point in the Barcelona Open round of 16, but none more than his rival Tomás Martín Etcheverry, who was visibly annoyed by the unconventional, but completely legal and very risky move taken by Borges, who sealed off the second set tie-break, ending the match 6-3, 7-6(4).

Serving for his second match point, Borges chose an underarm serve, hitting the ball from below the wrist, a move that is completely legal, but it is rarely used and is seen by some as disrespectful and even unprofessional. This time, Borges' serve turned into an ace as Etcheverry was completely surprised, unable to reach the ball in time.

In the video, the Argentinian player avoids eye contact with the Portuguese and gives him the coldest handshake possible, while a mix of applause and boos is heard in the crowd.

Borges, the top player from Portugal, ranked 52 in the world, has reached the quarter-finals of an ATP 500 for the first time in his career. He had a career best of World No. 30 in 2024, when he won the Swedish Open, his first and only ATP tournament, defeating Rafa Nadal, months before the Spaniard retired.