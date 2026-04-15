Tennis schedule in Barcelona and Munich today with Jódar, Fonseca, de Miñaur, Shelton...

HQ

Tennis action on clay in Barcelona and Munich continues on Wednesday with round of 16 games at the simoultaneous ATP 500 competitions, and players like Ben Shelton, Joao Fonseca, Alex de Miñaur or Rafael Jódar are scheduled to play today April 15.

Barcelona Open games on April 15 (round of 16)



Nuno Borges vs. Tomás Martín Etcheverry: 11:00 CEST, 10:00 BST



Alex de Miñaur vs. Hamad Medjevocic: 12:10 CEST, 11:10 BST



Rafael Jódar vs. Camilo Ugo Carabelli: 16:00 CEST, 15.00 BST



Cameron Norrie vs. Ethan Quinn: 17:10 CEST, 16:10 BST



Munich Open games on April 15 (round of 16)



Arthur Rinderknech vs. Joao Fonseca: 11:00 CEST, 10:00 BST



Alexander Blockx vs. Ben Shelton: 12:40 CEST, 11:40 BST



Flavio Cobolli vs. Zizou Bergs: 13:50 CEST, 12:50 BST



Vit Kopriva vs. Luciano Darderi: 15:00 CEST, 14:00 BST



Tomorrow, the other four round of 16 games in Barcelona will take place, with Carlos Alcaraz vs. Tomas Machac,Lorenzo Sonego vs. Andrey Rublev, Corentin Moute vs. Lorenzo Musetti and Arthur Fils vs. Brandon Nakashima.

In Munich, Thursday's schedule includes Daniel Altmaier vs. Alex Molcan, Botic van de Zandschulp vs. Francisco Cerúndolo, Alexander Zverev vs. Gabriel Diallo.