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Tennis schedule in Barcelona and Munich today with Jódar, Fonseca, de Miñaur, Shelton...
The ATP 500 in Munich and Barcelona continue on Wednesday April 15.
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Tennis action on clay in Barcelona and Munich continues on Wednesday with round of 16 games at the simoultaneous ATP 500 competitions, and players like Ben Shelton, Joao Fonseca, Alex de Miñaur or Rafael Jódar are scheduled to play today April 15.
Barcelona Open games on April 15 (round of 16)
- Nuno Borges vs. Tomás Martín Etcheverry: 11:00 CEST, 10:00 BST
- Alex de Miñaur vs. Hamad Medjevocic: 12:10 CEST, 11:10 BST
- Rafael Jódar vs. Camilo Ugo Carabelli: 16:00 CEST, 15.00 BST
- Cameron Norrie vs. Ethan Quinn: 17:10 CEST, 16:10 BST
Munich Open games on April 15 (round of 16)
- Arthur Rinderknech vs. Joao Fonseca: 11:00 CEST, 10:00 BST
- Alexander Blockx vs. Ben Shelton: 12:40 CEST, 11:40 BST
- Flavio Cobolli vs. Zizou Bergs: 13:50 CEST, 12:50 BST
- Vit Kopriva vs. Luciano Darderi: 15:00 CEST, 14:00 BST
Tomorrow, the other four round of 16 games in Barcelona will take place, with Carlos Alcaraz vs. Tomas Machac,Lorenzo Sonego vs. Andrey Rublev, Corentin Moute vs. Lorenzo Musetti and Arthur Fils vs. Brandon Nakashima.
In Munich, Thursday's schedule includes Daniel Altmaier vs. Alex Molcan, Botic van de Zandschulp vs. Francisco Cerúndolo, Alexander Zverev vs. Gabriel Diallo.