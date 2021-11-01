November's Games with Gold line-up includes Moving Out and LEGO Batman 2

HQ

After several lackluster months, Microsoft's Games with Gold service is showing some signs of improvement this November. The real standout this month is Moving Out, a chaotic co-op title that tasks you with speedily removing furniture from some poor soul's home. Here you'll shatter windows, damage fragile goods, and push your back to breaking point whilst trying to load up your van with fridges, beds, and TVs.

Moving Out isn't the only standout within the bunch though, as the Xbox 360 are pretty appealing this time around. The pair of Generation 7 titles included are LEGO Batman 2 and Rocket Knight. The latter of these is a sequel to the SEGA Genesis title Sparkster: Rocket Knight Adventures 2 that debuted on the Xbox Live Arcade service in 2010. The former received some pretty positive reviews from critics at launch, and its Xbox 360 version is currently sitting at an 80 on Metacritic.

You can take a look at a trailer for this month's titles in the video above.