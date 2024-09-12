Notch on the Minecraft film: "It looks surprisingly fun!"

HQ

It was last week that Warner Bros. first showed off a tiny little snippet from the upcoming A Minecraft Movie, directed by the madman behind Napoleon Dynamite and Nacho Libre. In that teaser, we got to see Jack Black as Jack Bla... Steve and Jason Momoa with eyeshadow, 80s bangs and a pink leather jacket. Now Minecraft's Swedish creator Marcus "Notch" Persson (who sold the game to Microsoft for around $2.5 billion) has commented on the teaser via X.

"For a movie about a game with literally zero plot, it looks surprisingly fun! I laughed... i think twice. Yes, the sheep got me. Ok i'm in. Wow this is a weird feeling."

Notch then writes that he would even have agreed to let his baby become a film signed by trash movie king Uwe Boll:

"I'm all for the spectacle. I probably would've even agreed to Uwe Boll making it. I don't have the same relationship to the game as the players do, for me it's more about seeing new weird takes on ideas that sometimes were just spur-of-the-moment things (like the creeper!)."