Norway's King Harald has been put on sick leave

HQ

King Harald V of Norway has been admitted to hospital and put on sick leave for two weeks. According to the royal household, the 89-year-old is being treated for the rare blood condition haemolytic anaemia, which causes shortness of breath and fatigue as the body reduces its production of red blood cells.

Via BBC News, the royal household added that Crown Prince Haakon will serve as regent while his father is away. King Harald V first ascended in 1991, and in 2024 it was revealed he would be making a permanent reduction to his public engagement due to his age. The monarch is currently 89 years old.

The king's health has been a matter of some concern over the last couple of years. In 2024 he was fitted with a pacemaker after falling ill in Malaysia, and in February of this year he was taken to hospital after suffering from an infection and dehydration. His wife, Queen Sonja, was also admitted to hospital in May for observation due to heart problems.