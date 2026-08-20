North Korea is believed to have between 80 and 120 nuclear warheads, according to South Korea

HQ

According to reports from South Korea's intelligence service, North Korea is believed to have between 80 and 120 nuclear warheads ready for use, South Korean Defence Minister Ahn Gyu-back said at a press conference.

The day before, US President Donald Trump had claimed that North Korea had 57 very powerful nuclear warheads. The South Korean minister simply remarked that "the figures seem somewhat different", according to Reuters. Trump made this comment at the White House on Wednesday whilst discussing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his plans to meet him later this year.

Ahn stated that South Korea would continue to rely on the US nuclear umbrella, in line with the anti-nuclear policy that Seoul has long maintained. "We cannot develop nuclear weapons. Nor should we accept the deployment of US tactical nuclear weapons," the minister said.