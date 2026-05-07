North America's World Cup dream is faltering, tourists are considerably fewer than expected

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This summer marks the FIFA World Cup, which is usually by far the world's biggest sporting event. This year, North America (Canada, Mexico, and the U.S.) is hosting the tournament, something many have been looking forward to since the 1994 World Cup in the U.S., which was considered one of the best-organised tournaments ever, with massive stadiums and superb infrastructure.

But it seems the buzz isn't at all what people expected. Forbes reports that an overwhelming majority of surveyed hotels in U.S. host cities say the number of bookings is below expectations, to such an extent that some describe it as a "non-event." The survey was conducted by the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA), and only a quarter say they have experienced a "meaningful incremental lift, and even then, these are destinations that traditionally attract tourists anyway.

Nearly 80% of surveyed hotel owners in Boston, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Seattle even say that bookings are "behind a typical summer," and in Kansas City, between 85-90% say bookings are "trailing a typical June or July without any major events." Even in Los Angeles and New York, a clear majority reports the same, although the figures there are slightly better, while Atlanta and Miami are seeing an increase.

Forbes further notes that the U.S. will experience an economic boost from the World Cup but adds that "it's clear that demand for the tournament will fall well short of the '104 Super Bowls' promised last year by FIFA President Gianni Infantino."