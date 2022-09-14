Nobody Saves the World's Frozen Hearth expansion has arrived

HQ

Following the launch of Nobody Saves the World earlier this year, developer Drinkbox Studios has now released the DLC Frozen Hearth. Taking players to a forgotten region deep underground, this location will offer up the strongest combatants yet, all alongside puzzles and challenges that aim to test the skills of players. And this will be something you want to beat, as if you complete them (known in-game as The Tempering), then you will unlock two new forms to use to your advantage: the Killer Bee and the Mechanic.

The DLC is now available on all platforms that the game is available on, and is retailing for $4.99. You can also get Frozen Hearth in a new Nobody Saves the World bundle, which includes the base game and the soundtrack. The soundtrack is also being offered up as a limited vinyl collection that is currently being crowdfunded and aiming to ship orders in early 2023.

As for Frozen Hearth, you can find the DLC's trailer below, and can read our review of Nobody Saves the World here.