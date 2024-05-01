Noa looks to find his family in the final Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes trailer

HQ

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is nearly here, and ahead of the film's launch, 20th Century Studios has showcased the final trailer for it.

In the trailer, we get a much better look at Noa's family life and his home village. We also see how he becomes wrapped up in the story of the apes, humans, and of course the king of the titular Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, Proximus Caesar.

We also see that humans are not yet entirely extinct or enslaved by the point of this movie, and Freya Allen's character knows the secrets of their history.