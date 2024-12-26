No PS5 port for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl for now

HQ

After its successful launch on PC and Xbox this November, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl has quickly garnered attention. However, despite hopes from PlayStation fans, GSC Game World, the game's developers, have confirmed that they currently have no plans to release a PS5 version. In an interview with Tech4Gamers, game director Ievgen Grygorovych explained that the team is fully focused on supporting the PC and Xbox Series X/S versions. He also clarified that rumors and leaks about a PS5 port are unfounded, with no such version being developed at the moment.

While the game faced some bugs and performance issues at launch, it has already recouped its development costs, thanks in part to its presence on Xbox Game Pass. A major 110 GB patch aimed at fixing over 1,800 bugs has already been released. Fans who are holding out for a PS5 release will have to be patient, as the focus remains on optimizing the current platforms, but there's always a possibility that a polished version may come in the future.

Are you disappointed that S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 isn't available on PS5 yet, or do you think it's worth waiting for a future port?