No NFT's in S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl after hasty U-turn

There has been a lot of debate recently regarding NFT's (Non-fungible tokens, basically digital rights to digital items that can be bought and re-sold, often with a company taking a percentage of all transactions) in video games, where some companies see it as a great way to make gamers spend more money in their games, while gamers themselves seems to prefer a focus on entertainment and gameplay rather than monetisation.

Ubisoft has got a lot of heat for this and so has GSC Game World who announced earlier this week that S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl would have NFT's. The criticism for this decision was absolutely fierce, which led to the company posting a now deleted excuse on Twitter (that you can check out below, as we saved it). But the excuse made gamers even angrier and the company was being so severely blasted, that the developer suddenly made a U-turn on Twitter, writing:

"Dear stalkers,

We hear you. Based on the feedback we received, we've made a decision to cancel anything NFT-related in S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2. The interests of our fans and players are the top priority for the team. We're making this game for you to enjoy whatever the cost is. If you care, we care too.

With love,

GSC Game World team."

Basically, making your voice heard regarding these thing matter. Remember that vocal complaints is what made EA remove pay-to-win from Star Wars Battlefront II as well. Congratulations to GSC Game World for making the right move here, although this should never have been a topic in the first place. Don't make our video games market places.