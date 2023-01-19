Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Dead by Daylight

No, Leatherface will not be removed from Dead by Daylight

The horror icon isn't going anywhere, anytime soon.

HQ

Last week, we reported that Leatherface was rumoured to be leaving Dead by Daylight due to the upcoming release of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, which will of course feature the horror icon. As Leatherface is a licensed character and Behaviour Interactive does not own the rights of the character, this means that they may have to remove the ability for players to purchase him in the future.

We've already seen this in the case of Demogorgon, Steve and Nancy from Stranger Things, but now Behaviour Interactive has confirmed that Leatherface will be staying. In other words, you can expect to continue to be camped out by the chainsaw maniac while hanging on a hook...

Dead by Daylight

