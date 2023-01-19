No, Leatherface will not be removed from Dead by Daylight

HQ

Last week, we reported that Leatherface was rumoured to be leaving Dead by Daylight due to the upcoming release of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, which will of course feature the horror icon. As Leatherface is a licensed character and Behaviour Interactive does not own the rights of the character, this means that they may have to remove the ability for players to purchase him in the future.

We've already seen this in the case of Demogorgon, Steve and Nancy from Stranger Things, but now Behaviour Interactive has confirmed that Leatherface will be staying. In other words, you can expect to continue to be camped out by the chainsaw maniac while hanging on a hook...