Nissan confirms that new GT-R won't be an EV

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Recently, we revealed that Nissan is resurrecting the GT-R after putting the old model out to pasture some years ago.

However, they did not specify what kind of drivetrain this new model would have, leading to speculation that it might be an EV - which it absolutely is not.

In a quote given to Motor1 , CEO Ivan Espinosa said this:

"I think what we've seen so far is that electric sports cars haven't been hugely popular. I think they'll come as better battery technology takes its next leap, but the current lithium chemistries are not capable of producing a GT-R-type product. We're not going to go with batteries in the next generation. No way."

Don't expect a pure petrol comeback either. Emissions regulations mean the next GT-R will be electrified in some form, with a hybrid setup, and some speculation points in the heading of a twin-turbo V6 paired with electric assistance.