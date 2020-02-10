Nioh celebrates its third birthday by hitting 3 million players

The gaming world must be looking forward to the new action sequel Nioh 2 (which we took a closer look at last week) as publisher Koei Tecmo continues to report positive sales results for the first iteration. On the occasion of the original's second birthday yesterday, the developer shared a small graphic with which the studio would like to thank its numerous fans. It also shows that Nioh was played by three million players around the world. How many of these people have actually completed the difficult samurai soulslike was unfortunately not shared (that would have been interesting information for sure).

Based on past sales reports, it's that Nioh still is still doing exceptionally well. Exactly a year ago there were 2.5 million players, in September 2.75 million and in early February 2020 the 3 million hurdle was cleared. Let's see if the successor can follow this performance as soon as the sequel appears on Playstation 4 next month.