Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Nioh

Nioh celebrates its third birthday by hitting 3 million players

Team Ninja's Nioh isn't losing its momentum, selling 500,000 copies in its second year on the market.

The gaming world must be looking forward to the new action sequel Nioh 2 (which we took a closer look at last week) as publisher Koei Tecmo continues to report positive sales results for the first iteration. On the occasion of the original's second birthday yesterday, the developer shared a small graphic with which the studio would like to thank its numerous fans. It also shows that Nioh was played by three million players around the world. How many of these people have actually completed the difficult samurai soulslike was unfortunately not shared (that would have been interesting information for sure).

Based on past sales reports, it's that Nioh still is still doing exceptionally well. Exactly a year ago there were 2.5 million players, in September 2.75 million and in early February 2020 the 3 million hurdle was cleared. Let's see if the successor can follow this performance as soon as the sequel appears on Playstation 4 next month.

Nioh

Related texts

Nioh: Bloodshed's EndScore

Nioh: Bloodshed's End
REVIEW. Written by Markus Hirsilä

"Gathering and tuning loot to your liking is still one of the main attractions in Nioh. Considering how difficult Bloodshed's End is, it's also mandatory."



Loading next content