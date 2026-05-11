Nio just swapped one million battery packs in a single week

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Battery technology in EVs are inherently different than simply filling your car up with petrol, but by increasing charging speed, and battery pack sizes, some of the early frustrations have been mitigated.

Chinese manufacturer Nio had a different idea entirely, though. What if, when your battery pack runs dry, there'd be a "swapping station" nearby, that would swap your empty battery pack for a full one in just a few seconds?

While initially mocked, seeing as the infrastructure demands would be significant in order to offer this at scale, it would seem that Nio might've been onto something. As InsideEVs has reported, Nio has claimed to have swapped a million battery packs in just one single week, and they've reached a wild 100 million swaps since the initiative was born.

The fifth-generation swapping stations are being rolled out in China, which also still holds the vast majority of the 100 million swaps, but it's still an interesting technology, that seems to be growing in popularity, rather than falling into obscurity.

We took a look at one of Nio's models in EV Hour a few years ago, and you can watch that below.