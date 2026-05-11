Nintendo: "We have new titles prepared for the second half of this fiscal year"

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It's not like anyone really expected anything else, and we know that Splatoon Raiders is coming in July and that Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave is also scheduled for the second half of 2026. However, that's not enough and many have therefore complained that Nintendo is currently releasing far too few games for the Switch 2.

It's not just us gamers who feel this way, but Nintendo's owners as well, which is why the topic came up during a Q&A session following Friday's quarterly report, and the transcript has now been released. In it, we learn that Nintendo chief Shuntaro Furukawa admits that it simply takes longer to develop games for the Switch 2 (more performance offers more possibilities, and better graphics are required):

"Ideally, we would like to deliver new titles more frequently and in a more timely manner, but as you pointed out, software development periods have become longer than before. Even so, we will continue to work on various initiatives to ensure that many titles can be played on Nintendo Switch 2, by devising improvements to our development system and development process."

Fortunately, this doesn't mean we'll have to wait forever for far too few games, because Nintendo also confirms that they have more in the works, starting as early as 2026:

"Regarding the future, we are preparing a variety of new titles for Nintendo Switch 2, regardless of whether they are so-called major titles or not. In addition, we have new titles prepared for the second half of this fiscal year, in addition to those already announced, and we will provide details at the appropriate time."

It's worth noting that Furukawa mentioned both larger and smaller games, which leads us to believe that the focus on slightly cheaper games - such as the Star Fox remake and Splatoon Raiders - is something Nintendo will continue to prioritise going forward. By releasing cheaper and slightly smaller titles, they can maintain a faster pace, and perhaps not everything needs to be AAA-calibre, or what do you think?