Nintendo Switch 2: Prices confirmed for consoles, games, and controllers

Nintendo Switch 2 has been confirmed to launch on June 5. Alongside the first games, including exclusive titles like the new Mario Kart and Donkey Kong, Nintendo confirmed two packs: the console, and the console with Mario Kart World digital version.

Although the presentation didn't say the prices, the website confirmed it:

Nintendo Switch 2 Console

Europe:



Console: €469.99



Console with Mario Kart World: €509.99



UK:



Console: £395.99



Console with Mario Kart World: £429.99



US:

Console: $449.99

Console with Mario Kart World: $499.99

Games, controllers, and accessories

Through the My Nintendo Store, Nintendo has confirmed the prices for the games. Or at least, two of those games: Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza.



Mario Kart World will cost €79.99 digitally and €89.99 physically



Donkey Kong Bananza will cost €69.99 digitally and €79.99 digitally



So, yes, Mario Kart World will be more expensive than Donkey Kong Bananza, or seemingly the majority of Switch 2 games. Let's hope it's a situation like Zelda Breath of the Wild, Tears of the Kingdom, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (the only three games that costs €69.99 on Switch, while all of the other games on the system cost €59.99).

We also know the price for some of the accessories and controllers: