Nintendo shows gameplay from WWE 2K Battlegrounds

Earlier today, WWE 2K Battlegrounds received a new trailer in which we saw four wrestlers compete. The presentation took place at the Nintendo Direct Mini and that's why we saw gameplay from the Switch version, which seems to handle 2v2 matches fairly well. Among other things, team skills, special attacks, the use of unusual tools and interactions with the environment were shown in the latest video.

As players hit each they collect points based on the attacks they choose. WWE 2K Battlegrounds will release on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia and Switch on September 18.