Nintendo reveals a handful of the Mario Kart World courses

Nintendo just concluded its anticipated Direct dedicated to Mario Kart World. The presentation gave us a glimpse at plenty of new gameplay for the arcade kart racer, as well as shining a spotlight on many of the areas that we got to tell you about first-hand following our preview session with the game earlier this month.

One of the big focal points was the course list and the amount of tracks that fans will be able to experience for themselves when the game debuts on June 5. The full list of courses was not confirmed, as there will seemingly be 29 in total on offer, but a handful were presented, meaning we know for a fact that the following will be available in the game.



Mario Bros. Circuit



Crown City



Salty Salty Speedway



Starview Peak



Boo Cinema



Toad's Factory



Peach Beach



Wario's Galleon



Rainbow Road



But this wasn't all, one of the many areas that Nintendo shared insight was in regards to accessibility and how they are making the game even more applicable to a wider group of fans. This will include by offering a smart steering system, but also a way to switch the controls to a Tilt Controls setup that enables players to utilise a Joy-Con 2 horizontally to drive using motion controls, which can be enhanced further by snagging a Joy-Con 2 Wheel accessory that turns the small handheld device into a wheel.

The Direct also shined a spotlight on the various game modes that will be available, as well as teasing a handful of the other playable characters, which you can read more about on Gamereactor.