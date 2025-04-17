Mario Kart World shows new characters, returning modes, and more in new Direct

HQ

We've just wrapped up the Mario Kart World Direct, which crammed a lot of details into about 15 minutes of new gameplay, which showed off the extra courses, gameplay mechanics, and more available. We're talking characters, game modes, and power-ups in this piece.

There was a lot to go through, and a lot of names to catch at various points within the Direct. But, from our own eyes, we gleaned the following characters are playable in Mario Kart World:



Goomba



Spike



Cow



Nabbit



Hammer Bro



Monty Mole



Sidestepper



Pianta



Cheep Cheep



Piranha Plant



Conkdor



Penguin



Pokey



Para-Biddybud



Swoop



Cataquack



Chargin' Chuck



Dolphin



Paulina



Coin Coffer



Rocky Wrench



These are the characters just that aren't in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, by the way. Some will be in Mario Kart Tour, but there's so many drivers on that Wiki I couldn't cherry pick the differences and get this out as quickly as possible. I'm only human. Power-ups wise, there are some new ways to end friendships with the following items:



Coin Shell - Throws a line of coins in front of you to collect.



Ice Flower - Freeze rivals to send them spinning



Hammer - Thrown item that spins out enemies, while sticking in the ground for a short time to create a hazard



Mega Mushroom - Makes you giant, allowing you to crush rivals



Feather - Lets you jump up to avoid attacks



Kamek - Magic that transforms rivals and has other wacky effects



Finally, we got to see three more game modes that you can play alongside Grand Prix and Knockout Tour in Mario Kart World. Versus Races are back, with more customisation and up to four teams being included thanks to the 24-player races. Time Trials make a return, allowing you to set personal bests and test them against online ghosts. And, if you want to just throw shells and ruin people's balloons, battles have made their return, too.

Mario Kart World launches on the 5th of June for Nintendo Switch 2.