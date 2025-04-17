Mario Kart World shows new characters, returning modes, and more in new Direct

We've just wrapped up the Mario Kart World Direct, which crammed a lot of details into about 15 minutes of new gameplay, which showed off the extra courses, gameplay mechanics, and more available. We're talking characters, game modes, and power-ups in this piece.
There was a lot to go through, and a lot of names to catch at various points within the Direct. But, from our own eyes, we gleaned the following characters are playable in Mario Kart World:
These are the characters just that aren't in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, by the way. Some will be in Mario Kart Tour, but there's so many drivers on that Wiki I couldn't cherry pick the differences and get this out as quickly as possible. I'm only human. Power-ups wise, there are some new ways to end friendships with the following items:
Finally, we got to see three more game modes that you can play alongside Grand Prix and Knockout Tour in Mario Kart World. Versus Races are back, with more customisation and up to four teams being included thanks to the 24-player races. Time Trials make a return, allowing you to set personal bests and test them against online ghosts. And, if you want to just throw shells and ruin people's balloons, battles have made their return, too.
Mario Kart World launches on the 5th of June for Nintendo Switch 2.