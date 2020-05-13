Cookies

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Nintendo restocks Animal Crossing amiibo cards in Japan

Animal Crossing players looking to utilise the amiibo feature in Animal Crossing can now look forward to Animal Crossing amiibo card restocks.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons lets us use amiibo cards to invite villagers to our island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but sadly there is a huge shortage of these cards, and after the release of New Horizons, scalpers have bought all the cards available to sell them at ridiculous prices.

Now, according to Game WATCH, Nintendo's long-awaited restock is available for pre-order in Japan, and will include cards from all four series as well as the "Welcome amiibo" line.

Japanese collectors will be able to pre-order their chosen packs until June 30, which Nintendo will manufacture to meet demand afterwards.

It's still unclear whether or not Nintendo of Europe will do the same, so for now, we can only hope.

Do you collect amiibo cards?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

