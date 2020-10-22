Nintendo re-releases the first Fire Emblem on Switch, translates it to English only

You're watching Advertisements

In 1990 writer and designer Shōzō Kaga came up with something called Fire Emblem: Ankoku Ryū to Hikari no Tsurugi. Under the direction of Keisuke Terasaki at Intelligent Systems, and produced by the legendary Gunpei Yokoi, while inspired by Famicom Wars' mechanics, this entry on the NES became the original title in one of the greatest S-RPG series of all time.

30 years later, Nintendo has just announced that it's about to re-release the cult classic on the Switch, under the title of Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon and the Blade of Light. It'll happen on December 4, with the first-ever official localisation from the original Japanese to English as the main attraction... and as the best excuse to sell the game standalone via the eShop, instead of adding it to the free Nintendo Switch Online NES collection. The trailer above shows a pretty nostalgic montage, which puts Marth & Roy's Super Smash Bros. Melee description to great use.

Fans from countries such as Spain, France, Italy or Germany wonder why they didn't take the chance to deliver a Multi-5 localisation (as it was the case with for Nintendo DS remake Shadow Dragon), but this might as well be Nintendo testing the waters to see how audiences react to the initiative.

Besides the English texts, as additional new features this version gets turn rewind (which became a staple of FE), an option to duplicate action speed and, finally, the creation of save points.

At any rate, Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon and the Blade of Light is now available for pre-purchase on the Nintendo eShop for €5,99 / £5.39 and will be available for a limited time only.