Nintendo Music now makes it easier to listen to your classic Mario tracks from the Mario Kart World soundtrack

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We're used to Nintendo Music expanding its catalogue of classic game soundtracks on a weekly basis via its Nintendo Switch Online subscription service, and even more so now that we can access the app from a PC desktop or via the iOS and Android apps for the car, taking our favourite Nintendo music with us wherever we go.

However, it isn't always easy to find the specific tracks we're looking for (especially in soundtracks with hundreds of audio tracks), but it's now a little easier to listen to the classic Mario game tracks reimagined in Mario Kart World. Three new playlists have been added featuring the best of Free Roam Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros. 2 and Super Mario Bros. 3, and you can now enjoy these 15 tracks, separated and organised according to the original game they come from.

The playlists aren't very long, so you're sure to find a moment in your day to indulge in a bit of nostalgia with these tracks. Here are the links to the Mario Kart World playlists dedicated to SMB, SMB2 and SMB3.